red patterns by koalagardens
red patterns

this week I'm making kaleidoscope type patterns with flower photos in my regular rainbow here and then showing the original with some split tone edits in my alternate
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Fabulous patterns and colour.
March 26th, 2024  
