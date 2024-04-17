Previous
tiny spider big web by koalagardens
Photo 2158

tiny spider big web

the web had some more side support structures but this part showing about 2 feet wide - the tiny spider is in the middle and a lunch sack at the top left
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Dawn ace
Great spotting
April 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
I think you captured the bullseye on target here!
April 18th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Target found!
April 18th, 2024  
Lin ace
Such an awesome shape
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully delicate and fine thread-work ! Hope he enjoys his lunch ! fav
April 18th, 2024  
Amanda R. ace
Oh I love this one! Beautiful tones!
April 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot of this neat web
April 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
April 18th, 2024  
