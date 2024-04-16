Previous
natural supports by koalagardens
natural supports

for my 30 days one subject project - this is a small web on the tips of a shrub and I love how the tiny spider uses the structure to support a complex web
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details

Complex and beautiful web
April 17th, 2024  
Magical!
April 17th, 2024  
So beautiful!
April 17th, 2024  
Great capture.
April 17th, 2024  
