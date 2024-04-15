Previous
30 webs for April by koalagardens
30 webs for April

fortunately with the amount of habitat I have here, spider webs are never in short supply, but I'm loving how different they can be
Shutterbug ace
I like seeing that variability also. I had no idea.It is a good subject for your 30 days.
April 16th, 2024  
vaidas ace
@shutterbug49 agree, I also like the subject and this streak.
April 16th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
April 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nicely done.
April 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous details
April 16th, 2024  
