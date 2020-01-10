Sign up
Photo 658
red is good
Another of my hibiscus - notice this one has variegated leaves. It is rather a lovely but different bush to the others, and the flower is stunning.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bloom
,
australia
,
garden
,
hibiscus
,
theme-composition
Sharon
ace
Stunning against the green backdrop.
January 11th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
fav
January 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
What a gorgeous one!
January 11th, 2020
