red is good by koalagardens
red is good

Another of my hibiscus - notice this one has variegated leaves. It is rather a lovely but different bush to the others, and the flower is stunning.
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sharon
Stunning against the green backdrop.
January 11th, 2020  
CC Folk
January 11th, 2020  
Diana
What a gorgeous one!
January 11th, 2020  
