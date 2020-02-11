Sign up
Photo 690
mother natures architecture
this week theme is architecture and I just love the structures that nature creates and how amazingly they work in all their myriad of intricacies.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2584
photos
227
followers
198
following
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
iris
,
garden
,
architecture
,
theme-blackwhite
,
wildandfree
,
for2020
Monique
ace
Those waterdrops are beautiful
February 12th, 2020
Marlene Harris
I like the simplicity and the black & white
February 12th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous droplets!
February 12th, 2020
Gosia
ace
And beautiful
February 12th, 2020
