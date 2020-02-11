Previous
mother natures architecture by koalagardens
Photo 690

mother natures architecture

this week theme is architecture and I just love the structures that nature creates and how amazingly they work in all their myriad of intricacies.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Monique ace
Those waterdrops are beautiful
February 12th, 2020  
Marlene Harris
I like the simplicity and the black & white
February 12th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous droplets!
February 12th, 2020  
Gosia ace
And beautiful
February 12th, 2020  
