glimpse of my best friend by koalagardens
glimpse of my best friend

500cc V Twin quad bike that I use to check for koalas every day and take nearly all my photos sitting on this - we are very close :)
Internet is working, but I don't know for how long, they said it would be out until tomorrow evening!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Diana ace
what a nifty looking friend, great processing too. I sure hope your internet is back to normal, a definite bummer without ;-)
February 21st, 2020  
