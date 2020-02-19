Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 698
glimpse of my best friend
500cc V Twin quad bike that I use to check for koalas every day and take nearly all my photos sitting on this - we are very close :)
Internet is working, but I don't know for how long, they said it would be out until tomorrow evening!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2604
photos
225
followers
196
following
191% complete
View this month »
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
698
Latest from all albums
1786
696
697
1787
1788
28
698
1789
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
21st February 2020 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quad
,
bike
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
for2020
Diana
ace
what a nifty looking friend, great processing too. I sure hope your internet is back to normal, a definite bummer without ;-)
February 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close