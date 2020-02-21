Sign up
glimpse of still life
if you know any of these books you will know my bent has always been to science fantasy - I wonder if anyone has read any of these titles :)
Knitted koala was hand made for me by a friend in Florida, and the little one is mascot for the Port M koala hospital.
What you can't see is that they are sitting on top of part of my vinyl record collection :)
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2020 3:06pm
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Sharon Lee
ace
Cute knitted koala.
February 23rd, 2020
Desi
I love the glimpse into your life through this still life.
February 23rd, 2020
