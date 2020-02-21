Previous
glimpse of still life by koalagardens
Photo 700

glimpse of still life

if you know any of these books you will know my bent has always been to science fantasy - I wonder if anyone has read any of these titles :)

Knitted koala was hand made for me by a friend in Florida, and the little one is mascot for the Port M koala hospital.

What you can't see is that they are sitting on top of part of my vinyl record collection :)
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sharon Lee ace
Cute knitted koala.
February 23rd, 2020  
Desi
I love the glimpse into your life through this still life.
February 23rd, 2020  
