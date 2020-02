last glimpse

I am going to have to go back and read this series (although it will be by audio book while I work outside) from the start again because there is going to be a TV series made!

I'm guessing that Brandon Sanderson (who co-wrote the last 3 books after the death of the author) will keep things pretty much in line.

If you know this series won't it be interesting to see how they play out who killed Asmodean!



OK on to high/low key. This month has really been a stretch for me I must say!