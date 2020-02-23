Sign up
Photo 702
Low key
I actually took this for the still life but did not like it at all. Then looked at some things on low key, got in and worked on the raw file and I'm quite pleased with the result. I love learning!
Trifecta of challenges too :)
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2612
photos
225
followers
196
following
192% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd February 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
,
bw-50
Sharon Lee
ace
Nice touch of light
February 25th, 2020
JackieR
ace
well done, it is a lovely low key and looks to be a beautiful vase in colour
February 25th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A delightful looking vase with that glitter of light in your low key image !
February 25th, 2020
