Photo 736
ornamental, and lovely
I love this ginger, not any good for eating, but what a colour
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
ginger
,
australia
,
garden
,
rainbow2020
Babs
ace
It is a magnificent colour and I love the framing and editing.
March 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning image of these beautiful blossoms and great framing!
March 29th, 2020
