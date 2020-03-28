Previous
ornamental, and lovely by koalagardens
ornamental, and lovely

I love this ginger, not any good for eating, but what a colour
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
It is a magnificent colour and I love the framing and editing.
March 29th, 2020  
Stunning image of these beautiful blossoms and great framing!
March 29th, 2020  
