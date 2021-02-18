Previous
Next
Bullet portrait by koalagardens
Photo 1062

Bullet portrait

I just had to convert this one of Bullet as it is my very favourite photo I've managed of him still today. What a character he is and I feel it shows really well in this one.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
He is a handsome character to be sure and this is a wonderful portrait of him!
February 19th, 2021  
Brigette ace
showman
February 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise