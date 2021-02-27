Previous
the understorey by koalagardens
the understorey

any kind of fungi always gives me the delights, and you really have to get down low to appreciate them
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very delightful! Would like to see more of your fungi finds. =)
February 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They look like small umbrellas.
February 27th, 2021  
JackieR ace
Just add fairies
February 27th, 2021  
