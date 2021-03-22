Previous
a final sunrise by koalagardens
a final sunrise

Obviously there are only very grey mornings in this weather event, but the kookaburra is truly sitting in this exact spot, but it is a composite using as he would have been black at sunrise. So a bit of fun for the rainbow.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Issi Bannerman ace
So nicely done!
March 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Well done, it looks so amazing and your calendar out of this world!
March 23rd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very cool, your calendar is looking fabulous!
March 23rd, 2021  
Brigette ace
Wonderful
March 23rd, 2021  
