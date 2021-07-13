Previous
Little Friarbird by koalagardens
Photo 1207

Little Friarbird

This is a relative of the noisy friarbird I posted last week. Not as ugly, so the pretty cousin maybe?
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
July 13th, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Certainly a bit more attractive than its cousin
July 13th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Terrific image
July 13th, 2021  
Suzanne ace
This is an Impressive photograph!
July 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love his eyebrow!
July 13th, 2021  
