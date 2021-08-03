Sign up
Photo 1227
Negative space
for my own challenge this month
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st July 2021 12:55pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
Sharon Lee
ace
I have one who sits on the fence every morning while I put my washing out. Lovely shotc
August 3rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot, he stands out against the blue!
August 3rd, 2021
Brigette
ace
nice!!!
August 3rd, 2021
leggzy
Wonderful shot of this gorgeous kookaburra
August 3rd, 2021
Babs
ace
My favourite bird. Isn't he gorgeous
August 3rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot -- a great kooka shot against the big blue sky !
August 3rd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beauty...
August 3rd, 2021
