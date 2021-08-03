Previous
Next
Negative space by koalagardens
Photo 1227

Negative space

for my own challenge this month
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
336% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
I have one who sits on the fence every morning while I put my washing out. Lovely shotc
August 3rd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot, he stands out against the blue!
August 3rd, 2021  
Brigette ace
nice!!!
August 3rd, 2021  
leggzy
Wonderful shot of this gorgeous kookaburra
August 3rd, 2021  
Babs ace
My favourite bird. Isn't he gorgeous
August 3rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot -- a great kooka shot against the big blue sky !
August 3rd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a beauty...
August 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise