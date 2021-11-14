Previous
seeing double by koalagardens
Photo 1331

seeing double

a little enjoyment for my soul
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Wylie ace
Double trouble but lovely to see them together even if they are one.
November 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such great looking birds nicely captured.
November 15th, 2021  
