Photo 1331
seeing double
a little enjoyment for my soul
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2021 8:15am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
wildandfree
,
composite41
Wylie
ace
Double trouble but lovely to see them together even if they are one.
November 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such great looking birds nicely captured.
November 15th, 2021
