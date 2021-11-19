Previous
fairies in the garden by koalagardens
Photo 1336

fairies in the garden

female superb fairy wrens - they are hard to catch for sure
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
