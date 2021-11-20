Previous
a November rose by koalagardens
Photo 1337

a November rose

I'm really fond of this one in my garden
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Rob Z ace
It's a delightful colour. :)
November 21st, 2021  
