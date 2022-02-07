Sign up
Photo 1416
drinking after dark
Pops OB! I have some randomly single but beautiful glasses that I am going to use for some low key FoR shots. It took me a surprising amount of attempts to get the effect I wanted
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st February 2022 12:48pm
glass
,
for2022
Desi
That is brilliant. You have succeed very well and are inspiring me to get my camera out again and start making some attempts at getting back into my daily photo habit
February 7th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Very nicely captured, the pattern on the glass is nicely highlighted
February 7th, 2022
