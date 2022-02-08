Previous
African Tulip by koalagardens
African Tulip

it was fun turning this bright orange flower into a high key image in camera for FoR
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. Love all the details in the petals and leaves.
February 8th, 2022  
