Photo 1417
African Tulip
it was fun turning this bright orange flower into a high key image in camera for FoR
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
flower
garden
for2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful image. Love all the details in the petals and leaves.
February 8th, 2022
