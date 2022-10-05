Sign up
Photo 1656
Hopeful Hippy
the hippies (hippeastrum) are about to burst into flower, it must be spring!
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
2
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Feb. 2022 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4557
photos
254
followers
246
following
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
1654
1655
1656
1653
1654
2731
2732
1655
2733
1656
2734
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2022 8:08am
nature
,
flower
,
spring
,
australia
,
garden
,
hippeastrum
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous details. I noticed earlier that my hippeastrum has buds - seems to have popped up suddenly
October 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the droplets of water - super close-up !fav
October 7th, 2022
