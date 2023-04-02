Sign up
Photo 1831
30 days challenge
the first true edit on the base image giving an interesting duotone effect
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
5
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
4945
photos
261
followers
256
following
501% complete
1824
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
2909
1829
2910
31
32
81
1830
1831
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st March 2023 8:22am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
animal
,
australia
,
hope
,
conservation
,
koala
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
30-shots2023
haskar
ace
Cool edit and an interesting challenge for this month.
April 1st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool. I love the effect on the background but may prefer if it were more dialed down on the actual koala.
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
April 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@gardencat
thanks noted! I can of course mask and edit for effect. you just gave me an idea on some things I might test out this month!
April 1st, 2023
Zenobia Southcombe
I really love the texture, and the warmth of the image,
April 1st, 2023
