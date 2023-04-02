Previous
30 days challenge by koalagardens
Photo 1831

30 days challenge

the first true edit on the base image giving an interesting duotone effect
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
haskar ace
Cool edit and an interesting challenge for this month.
April 1st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Cool. I love the effect on the background but may prefer if it were more dialed down on the actual koala.
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
April 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@gardencat thanks noted! I can of course mask and edit for effect. you just gave me an idea on some things I might test out this month!
April 1st, 2023  
Zenobia Southcombe
I really love the texture, and the warmth of the image,
April 1st, 2023  
