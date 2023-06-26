Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1903
concentration
koookaburras hunt by sitting very still and watching for movement, then they swoop down fast
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5122
photos
256
followers
247
following
521% complete
View this month »
1896
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
Latest from all albums
2994
1901
2995
1902
2996
1903
2997
2998
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th June 2023 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
kookaburra
,
wildandfree
,
30-days-wild23
Chris Cook
ace
He must have been doing a lot of swooping. He looks well fed.
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great shot! It's watching something for sure.
June 30th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
You've caught him perfectly!
June 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He is definitely keying-in on something. Great shot!
June 30th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
He's so cute, I've only seen them in a zoo which is sad. Beautiful capture.
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close