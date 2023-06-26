Previous
concentration by koalagardens
Photo 1903

concentration

koookaburras hunt by sitting very still and watching for movement, then they swoop down fast
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
521% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
He must have been doing a lot of swooping. He looks well fed.
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great shot! It's watching something for sure.
June 30th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
You've caught him perfectly!
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He is definitely keying-in on something. Great shot!
June 30th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
He's so cute, I've only seen them in a zoo which is sad. Beautiful capture.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise