Photo 1931
garden delight
Iris, isn't she lovely?
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd September 2023 11:10am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
iris
,
bokeh
,
garden
Diana
ace
Delightful capture and wonderful bokeh!
September 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh, so pretty - fav
September 4th, 2023
Lesley
ace
What a beauty
September 4th, 2023
winghong_ho
So pretty.
September 4th, 2023
Annie D
ace
she is - one of our little special needs preschoolers brought one to school today and told us all the colours :)
September 4th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Indeed she is lovely. Well shot
September 4th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very lovely ... like little blue butterflies ... gorgeous bokeh too. Fav
September 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 4th, 2023
