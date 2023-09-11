Sign up
Photo 1939
clove is fascinating really
a nice lose look
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
flower
australia
clover
Desi
I had no idea that's what a clove looks like. I have only ever seen the dried cloves
September 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and tones of this new to me bloom.
September 14th, 2023
