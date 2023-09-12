Sign up
Photo 1940
abundance and life
grass seeds - the will provide feed for animals, grow new grass plants, or rot providing all kinds of microscopic biodiversity and calories for plants. life is amazing
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
grass
,
australia
,
seeds
winghong_ho
Lovely capture with very soft bokeh.
September 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful detail and background. Mother nature sure is amazing.
September 15th, 2023
