abundance and life by koalagardens
Photo 1940

abundance and life

grass seeds - the will provide feed for animals, grow new grass plants, or rot providing all kinds of microscopic biodiversity and calories for plants. life is amazing
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
winghong_ho
Lovely capture with very soft bokeh.
September 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful detail and background. Mother nature sure is amazing.
September 15th, 2023  
