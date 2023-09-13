Previous
a single spray of orchid by koalagardens
Photo 1941

a single spray of orchid

there are dozens of sprays and each is 2 - 3 feet long. superb!
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨


@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jacqueline
Gorgeous!!
September 15th, 2023  
Mags
How beautiful!!!
September 15th, 2023  
KV
Wow… that is gorgeous.
September 15th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wowser so full!! I did not realize they grew so close and bountiful.
September 15th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
So big and beautiful.
September 15th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Oh wow, that’s amazing & so pretty!
September 15th, 2023  
