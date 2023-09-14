Previous
morning dew by koalagardens
morning dew

I'm so fond of these Irises
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful - fav
September 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
September 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh absolutely gorgeous
September 16th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023  
