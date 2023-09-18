Previous
crucifix orchids opening by koalagardens
crucifix orchids opening

I have the red and the orange ones as well
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Corinne C ace
Great close up
September 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
Bright and bold color!
September 19th, 2023  
