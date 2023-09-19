Sign up
Photo 1947
likin lichen
we are showcasing lichen and moss at the Darkroom project this week. feel free to tag on in with Darkroom-mosslichen
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2023 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
5230
photos
256
followers
246
following
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th September 2023 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
,
darkroom-mosslichen
Milanie
ace
What a neat shot
September 20th, 2023
Desi
Cool lichen
September 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - the lichen looks rather like a creature on a mission , climbing up the tree ! fav
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Looks like bushy beard lichen. Lovely shot!
September 20th, 2023
