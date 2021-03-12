Previous
Old house by kork
Photo 390

Old house

12th March 2021

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Photo Details

Yoland ace
Lovely old building:)
March 16th, 2021  
moni kozi
The title should be 'Beautiful old house'. A splendid piece of architecture. Too bad there are signs of poor maintenance. We have so many of these where I live. And I've seen a bunch in Budapest as well. In Budapest there is a striking contrast of splendid buildings well cared for and some other equally splendid buildings left for ruin, like this one. Unfortunately, where I live, most of such beautiful buildings are left to ruin.
March 16th, 2021  
