Previous
Photo 599
Millennium House
Millennium House is located on the Olof Palme promenade
Thanks for viewing and comments!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3057
photos
152
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd February 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Interesting building
February 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
A grand looking building.
February 22nd, 2024
