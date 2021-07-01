Sign up
Photo 431
Stair railing
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
3
1
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful work beautifully captured!
July 1st, 2021
Josie Gilbert
A beautiful architectural detail!
July 1st, 2021
Lesley
ace
Beautifully ornate
July 1st, 2021
