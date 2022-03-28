Previous
Next
The reward of hard work .... the view by kork
Photo 487

The reward of hard work .... the view

They said the windows of the tower could be opened, but no! I wasn't happy about that because of photography! Thank you so much for your viewing and comments!
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done for climbing all those steps, a wonderful capture and view.
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise