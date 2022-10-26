Sign up
Photo 522
Budapest skyline.......
the row of houses on Andrássy út can also be seen in the picture, but Buda Castle and St. Stephen's Basilica can also be seen.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Connecting
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th October 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely cityscape - Budapest is one of my favourite cities to visit
November 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful skyline with so much green.
November 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Fabulous. We are visiting Budapest next month with some friends. Can’t wait!
November 3rd, 2022
