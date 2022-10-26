Previous
Budapest skyline....... by kork
Budapest skyline.......

the row of houses on Andrássy út can also be seen in the picture, but Buda Castle and St. Stephen's Basilica can also be seen.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely cityscape - Budapest is one of my favourite cities to visit
November 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful skyline with so much green.
November 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Fabulous. We are visiting Budapest next month with some friends. Can’t wait!
November 3rd, 2022  
