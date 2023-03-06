Previous
The main entrance of the railway station by kork
Photo 542

The main entrance of the railway station

The entrance opens onto Baross tér, from where there are many buses, trams and two Metros.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Korcsog Károly

Diana ace
What a beautiful station! Fabulous shot with the backlighting.
March 7th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very impressive looking.
March 7th, 2023  
