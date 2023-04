The story of the statue...

The house was built between 1911 and 1912. In front of it stood a small dilapidated house that had to be demolished, and next to it on the corner of the street is a statue of St. John of Nepomuk. The builder liked the statue so much that he inserted it in the corner of the house. He thought it right to stay almost in the original place on the corner of the street.

