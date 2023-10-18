Previous
The ornate facade of the town hall. by kork
Photo 586

The ornate facade of the town hall.

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful ornate facade.
October 27th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh that is beautiful
October 27th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That's just gorgeous.
October 27th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Wow...that is very lovely.
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise