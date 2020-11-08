Previous
Next
A place where the soul calms down by kork
325 / 365

A place where the soul calms down

Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
8th November 2020 8th Nov 20

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL
Just by looking at it, I already calmed down. Love it.
December 16th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So peaceful. I may just enlarge it and look at this at the rest of my day, beautiful
December 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise