Previous
Photo 611
High voltage power line
Thanks for viewing and comments!
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
3
3
Korcsog Károly
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
3065
photos
153
followers
90
following
167% complete
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
611
1791
609
1792
1793
610
611
600
1794
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th February 2024 12:00pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Suzanne
ace
That's a great shot
February 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It took a few seconds to see the workmen...
February 26th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Yikes…. Good shot
February 26th, 2024
