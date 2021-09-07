Previous
Stones of remembrance ..... by kork
Stones of remembrance .....

the stones guarding the memory of the first 20,000 people who died of Covid-19 were relocated to the Rose Garden.
https://365project.org/kork/365/2021-05-05
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
This so special, what a beautiful spot and memorial.
September 7th, 2021  
