Photo 403
New parts are being made .....
I managed to get a negative scanner. I was able to digitize a recording I made a long time ago.
Thank you very much for your review and comments!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
