Photo 439
Gemini......
in constant motion! The two little guys were a joy to watch! Constant rivalry and brotherly love were constantly present in their relationship.
Thank you for looking at my pictures today and for telling me your opinion, if you had any!
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2273
photos
139
followers
82
following
Photo Details
8
8
2
2
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th July 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wondergul action shot and sense of motion. I like your narrative too, so lovely.
July 7th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great action shot! Your title excellent and really captures the pic
July 7th, 2022
