Previous
Next
Gemini...... by kork
Photo 439

Gemini......

in constant motion! The two little guys were a joy to watch! Constant rivalry and brotherly love were constantly present in their relationship.
Thank you for looking at my pictures today and for telling me your opinion, if you had any!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wondergul action shot and sense of motion. I like your narrative too, so lovely.
July 7th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great action shot! Your title excellent and really captures the pic
July 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise