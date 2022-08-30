Sign up
Photo 461
Walk on Szentendre.........
A small town 12 km from Budapest. I like its small streets and old houses. Many of these have already been renovated.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2354
photos
138
followers
84
following
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
4
1
365 Plusz
NIKON D3300
30th August 2022 10:52am
Lesley Aldridge
ace
It looks like a lovely town.
August 31st, 2022
