Photo 483
Clueless tourists..........
where can you go in the rain?
Thanks for viewing and comments!
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2449
photos
136
followers
82
following
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
481
1394
482
524
1395
1396
1397
483
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Plusz
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th November 2022 12:26pm
Suzanne
ace
I really like this photo as a great people capture, and because I have just recently been a 'clueless tourist' for a while. Favourite
November 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Probably a usual sight in this iconic city
November 10th, 2022
