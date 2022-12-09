Previous
Next
Memories of a bygone era........ by kork
Photo 494

Memories of a bygone era........

there is no cash desk, only money collectors at the carousel
Thanks for viewing and comments!
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Love it! Looks great in b&w
December 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise