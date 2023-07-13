Previous
Waiting for exhibition... by kork
Photo 558

Waiting for exhibition...

The Csontváry 170 exhibition is a huge success at the Museum of Fine Arts.
https://www.szepmuveszeti.hu/kiallitasok/csontvary-170/
Thanks for viewing and comments!
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That must be worth waiting for, lovely street scene.
July 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise