Just a little work ... by kork
Just a little work ...

Monument to the people deported to the Soviet Union
Because of the coronavirus, I can only upload old photos!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Korcsog Károly

I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
