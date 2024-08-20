Previous
Budapest is the city of sculptures by kork
Photo 1914

Budapest is the city of sculptures

In 1987, the sculptor (Miklós Melocco) presented this statue to the 1st district of Budapest.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Diana ace
Lovely sculpture and great framing.
November 8th, 2024  
